Around the NFL

Eagles to interview Josh McDaniels, put in request with Eric Bieniemy for head coaching gig

Published: Jan 16, 2021 at 03:43 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles' coaching search continues to spread its wings far and wide.

Add two more high-profile names to the discussion.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Saturday that the Eagles requested permission to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and will interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels this weekend, per sources informed of the situation.

With Bieniemy's Chiefs in the postseason, the Eagles would have to wait until K.C.'s playoff run is over before conducting that interview.

The Eagles mark the first time a team has been interested in McDaniels during this coaching cycle. After leaving the Colts in the lurch in 2018, interest in the Patriots OC has waned.

Philly would be an intriguing landing spot for McDaniels, particularly if the new coach's main objective is to help revive Carson Wentz﻿'s career.

If the Eagles wait to interview Bieniemy, he'd be a celebrated choice among fans as the right-hand man of Andy Reid, who remains popular in the city.

In addition to Bieniemy and McDaniels, the Eagles requested interviews with Bucs DC Todd Bowles and Cowboys OC Kellen Moore, have a planned interview with Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, and they have completed an interview with Panthers OC Joe Brady. Philly was also in the discussion with Robert Saleh, who was hired by the New York Jets, and Arthur Smith, who landed the Atlanta Falcons job.

