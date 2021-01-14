Around the NFL

Eagles request to interview Cowboys OC Kellen Moore for head coaching job

Published: Jan 14, 2021 at 09:13 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles are leaving no stone unturned in their search to replace coach Doug Pederson.

They are even interested in checking stones of division rivals.

The Eagles requested to interview Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

ESPN first reported the news.

Moore recently signed a three-year contract to remain the Cowboys offensive coordinator under Mike McCarthy. The former quarterback had been garnering interest from Boise State, his alma mater, for their head coaching gig.

In a statement announcing the new contract earlier this month, Moore noted the building blocks in Dallas for his reason to remain with the club.

"We are building something special here in Dallas," he said at the time. "I'm thankful to the Jones family and Mike McCarthy for providing me with the opportunity to coach these special players. I am excited for us to put it all together and finish the job."

The Eagles are casting a wide net in their coaching search, which included meeting Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady. Philly also has interview requests out for Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, and Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Moore is a new name on the candidate circuit.

The Cowboys generated 513 yards and scored 37 points in the Week 16 thumping of the Eagles to end Philly's playoff chances. Perhaps that encounter has owner Jeffrey Lurie interested in speaking with Moore in person.

