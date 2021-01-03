Cowboys, OC Kellen Moore agree to three-year extension

A big Sunday afternoon awaits the Dallas Cowboys but, on Saturday night, the team made a big move towards its future.

The Cowboys announced they have agreed to an extension with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who joined the coaching staff in 2018 after retiring from the NFL at the end of the 2017 season.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the "lucrative" deal is for three years, putting an end (at least for the time being) to rumors surrounding Moore taking up the head coaching mantle at his alma mater Boise State where he was considered a top candidate.

"I am very excited to remain with the Dallas Cowboys as the offensive coordinator," Moore said in a team-issued statement. "I will no longer be pursuing the head coaching job at Boise State. I love Boise State. I will always root for them, and I hope one day to be a part of the program again.

"We are building something special here in Dallas. I am thankful to the Jones family and Mike McCarthy for providing me with the opportunity to coach these special players. I am excited for us to put it all together and finish the job."

Despite falling into a major slump following a season-ending injury to Dak Prescott in Week 5, the Cowboys enter Week 17 on a three-game win streak with a chance to earn a playoff berth with a win over the Giants and a loss by division-leading Washington against the Eagles.

Widely touted as one of the brightest offensive minds in the game, Moore has crafted a gameplan that has not only elevated the recent play of the offense as a whole but has breathed new life into the franchise.

Led by Andy Dalton﻿, Ezekiel Elliott and a formidable receiving corps -- Amari Cooper﻿, Michael Gallup﻿, CeeDee Lamb -- the Cowboys have scored 30-plus in each of their last three contests, including a 20-point victory over Philadelphia last week to position themselves for a shot at the postseason. Dallas tallied 513 total yards in the win, its most in a game since losing Prescott.

Upon the conclusion of his six-year NFL career, which included three-year stints with the Lions and Cowboys, Moore served as QB coach under Jason Garrett for a season before being promoted to OC in 2019.