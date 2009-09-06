Eagles release veteran QB Feeley to make room for DT Dixon

Latest cuts
Keep up to date with NFL cuts as teams reduced their rosters to 53 players. Veteran RB Dominic Rhodes, cut by the Buffalo Bills, was one of the high-profile casualties. **More ...**
The move leaves Michael Vick as the team's third quarterback behind Donovan McNabb and Kevin Kolb. Vick isn't eligible to play until Week 3.
The Eagles claimed rookie defensive tackle Antonio Dixon off waivers from Washington to fill the roster spot. Dixon signed as a undrafted free agent with the Redskins after four seasons at the University of Miami. He was cut Saturday.
Feeley started seven games in six seasons with the Eagles over two stints. He has thrown for 4,070 yards, 27 touchdowns and 29 interceptions in 23 career games, including eight starts with the Miami Dolphins in 2004.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press