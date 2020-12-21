Around the NFL

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts wows with 4 TDs in loss; Doug Pederson mum on starter

Published: Dec 20, 2020 at 09:45 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ is coming off a second impressive start for the Philadelphia Eagles, but just like the aftermath of Hurts' Week 14 showing, he's yet to be named the starting quarterback for the game ahead.

Following another excellent outing from Hurts in a Week 15 defeat to the Arizona Cardinals, Eagles coach Doug Pederson wouldn't name his starting quarterback for the next game, which will see the Eagles face the Dallas Cowboys. Pederson said he'll likely name the starter on Monday morning.

"I thought he had great poise out there, great leadership," Pederson said via The Athletic's Zach Bergman. "Played physically tough, mentally tough -- especially in the second half."

One would assume Hurts will once again start against the Cowboys in favor of ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ just as many believed would be the case after last week's upset of the New Orleans Saints and was, indeed, the case.

In a much-ballyhooed firefight with another former Oklahoma quarterback, ﻿Kyler Murray﻿, Hurts more than held his own with 338 yards passing, three touchdowns, no interceptions and another score and 63 yards on the ground. The Cardinals prevailed, 33-26, and Hurts was hardly celebratory about his performance.

"I can't sit here and talk about myself," Hurts said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia's Reuben Frank. "Those 300 yards didn't win us the game. If I threw five picks and fumbled three times and it's 2-0 and we win, that's all that matters."

In terms of mattering going forward as the starting QB for the Eagles, though, Sunday's performance went a long way -- or at least it should have.

But, for a second-straight Sunday, the answer of who the starting QB is for the Eagles will wait until Pederson's Monday confirmation.

