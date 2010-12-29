Eagles got some splainin' to do after Minnesota mugging

No matter how many years Leslie Frazier coached under proprietors of that Eagles' offense (both Andy Reid and Brad Childress), or how much transition the line has gone through, there's no way anyone should be getting as many free runs at Vick as the Vikings did. There's also very little excuse for Vick to be careless with the ball as he was (to his credit, he stood there and took the blame), or for the Eagles to have the amount of penalty issues they did.