Eagles GM Roseman not ruling out drafting Johnny Manziel

The Johnny Manziel-to-the-Philadelphia Eagles storyline just won't go away, and you can thank Eagles general manager Howie Roseman for keeping the fire stoked.
"We're going to stick to our board on (possibly drafting Manziel)," Roseman told Philadelphia's WIP-FM on Wednesday. "I think that for us, it all depends on the grade. I think that when Coach (Chip Kelly) was talking about (Manziel), he was talking about recruiting, and there's a lot of players in this draft, when we get in the draft room, that Coach is excited about."
When Kelly was coach at Oregon, he recruited Manziel and said on Monday that "he broke my heart" when he committed to Texas A&M. Kelly also said "I love the kid" and "I think he's a hell of a football player." The idea of Manziel in a Kelly offense has to bring smiles to the faces of Eagles fans -- and probably to Kelly's face, too.
Of course, the Eagles already have Nick Foles at quarterback, and Roseman seems to like his current signal-caller.
"I would say 29 touchdowns, two interceptions," Roseman said of Foles. "Man, if you're a second-year quarterback in the league and you get those kind of numbers, that's pretty good."
One other aspect of the storyline: The Eagles pick 22nd. That means they almost certainly would have to trade up to get Manziel, who appears likely to go in the top 10. What seems most likely is that the Eagles remain at pick No. 22 and select a wide receiver or defensive back.
