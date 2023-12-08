Around the NFL

Eagles DBs: Can't allow Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb 'freestyle' their way to big plays Sunday

Published: Dec 08, 2023 at 09:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Philadelphia came out victorious in a Week 9 matchup against the rival Cowboys, but to duplicate that outcome on Sunday in Dallas, Eagles defenders know they must do a much better job slowing CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb set a career-high with 191 receiving yards in Week 9, catching 11 of 16 passes. Of his 11 grabs, 10 went for 10-plus yards (his shortest for nine) and five for 20-plus yards.

Eagles cornerback Bradley Roby noted that most of the big plays came when Dak Prescott extended the play, allowing Lamb to wiggle free from coverage.

"A lot of the stuff last game was like the second play," Roby said, via Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "They were extending the plays, and they were just freestyling and running everywhere. So that's just really what it was, in my opinion, that Dak would extend the play and they would run another route and we would just not win on those routes."

Related Links

Prescott ripped up the Eagles' secondary in the last meeting, throwing for 374 yards and three touchdowns.

"Guys were kind of able to uncover and make some plays on the back end," safety Kevin Byard said. "And I think that's where a lot of our explosive plays came from in that game. So I think just going into this week, being conscious of that, like, OK, we could be really good on the first play, but also making sure to, hey, Dak can get outside the pocket and extend those plays. So we have to be really good, just make sure we're plastering receivers down the field. We may have to cover two or three routes within one play."

Prescott has played at an MVP level since that Week 9 loss, feeding Lamb, particularly in key spots. Prescott leads the NFL in completion percentage (72.8) and passer rating (117.2) on third down in 2023. Lamb's 373 yards on third down place him fourth in the league. Sunday, the duo faces a Philly defense allowing 951 pass yards (31st) and 13 pass TDs (32nd) on third downs.

Lamb's 1,182 receiving yards sits second in the NFL through 13 weeks, behind only Tyreek Hill (1,481), and he's the only Cowboy player with 500-plus yards receiving.

The Cowboys' top target has been a menace out of the slot, generating a league-high 615 yards and five TDs from the slot, per Next Gen Stats. The big plays Lamb provides (695 downfield receiving yards -- 10-plus air yards -- fourth-most in the NFL) opens up the entire Cowboys' offense.

An Eagles secondary that has been scorched for most of the season knows it can't continue to give up big plays against Lamb and the Cowboys if it wants to retain its NFC East lead.

"Simple things, just like being [as] deep as the deepest," Byard said. "Understanding that you can have an aggressive mindset. But at the same time, you have to be careful, because you can be trying to jump some underneath receivers and things like that. But when he does extend those plays, you don't want somebody to get behind you. So just being conscious of that, and also just making sure we're helping out elsewhere on the field. When guys uncover, being able to be the eraser when things like that happen."

The mind-meld between Dak and CeeDee makes life miserable on defensive backs. The key for Philly will be ensuring the QB can't escape and extend plays Sunday, or there will surely be more fireworks for the Dallas offense.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jaguars' Doug Pederson: QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle) 'probably' a game-time decision vs. Browns

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle) will "probably" be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Cleveland Browns, head coach Doug Pederson said Friday.
news

Minkah Fitzpatrick blasts Steelers' effort in loss Patriots: 'In order to see the fruit, you've gotta toil for it'

Following Thursday night's loss to New England, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick pointed to the lack of mental fortitude and willingness to put in the work as the reason the Steelers flopped against 2-win opponents.
news

Patriots' safety Jabrill Peppers on victory over Steelers: Felt good to get a win for Bill Belichick

After Thursday night's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Patriots veteran safety Jabrill Peppers said he was happy New England could get the W for head coach Bill Belichick. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 14: What We Learned from Patriots' win over Steelers on Thursday night

The New England Patriots jumped out to an early lead and held on for a 21-18 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night. 
news

Week 14 Thursday inactives: New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson looking forward to teaming up with QB Josh Dobbs in return from IR

Getting ready for his first game back from injured reserve, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson spoke on his excitement to team up with QB Josh Dobbs and hopefully keep his team in the playoff race.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Kicker Robbie Gould announces retirement after 18 NFL seasons

An illustrious kicking career has reached its end. Veteran placekicker Robbie Gould announced his retirement after 18 NFL seasons Thursday via an article published by The Players' Tribune.
news

Ravens' Odell Beckham looking forward to reuniting with Rams in Week 14: It's 'all love and respect'

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham is looking forward to squaring off against his former team, the Los Angeles Rams, in a pivotal Week 14 matchup.
news

Dolphins sign RT Austin Jackson to three-year, $36 million extension

The Dolphins are signing right tackle Austin Jackson to a three-year, $36 million extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday. The contract includes a maximum value of $39 million, including $20.7 million in guaranteed money.