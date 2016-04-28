Eagles coach compares Carson Wentz to Brett Favre

CHICAGO -- Doug Pederson spent a decade backing up Brett Favre in Green Bay, and he sees some of the same qualities in his new QB that he did in his former teammate during his playing days.
Pederson compared No. 2 overall draft pick Carson Wentz to a young Favre on Thursday night, noting the aggressive styles of both.
"I see a lot of the same characteristics in Carson," Pederson said, per NFL Media's Jeff Darlington.
Pederson, of course, is expecting Wentz's aggressive style will serve the Eagles well, as Favre's did with the Green Bay Packers. After throwing as many interceptions as touchdowns (37) over his first two seasons with the Packers, Favre's career took off. Pederson witnessed that emergence first-hand.
And the distance between Wentz and a player named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2016 induction class isn't lost on the rookie.
"It's pretty unbelievable to be honest because I grew up a Favre fan. I loved watching him play. I loved his grittiness and his warrior mentality. He was a gunslinger," Wentz said on Thursday upon hearing that Pederson compared him to Favre. "The biggest thing I loved about him is he had fun. He enjoyed the game. He enjoyed every moment of it, he didn't take it for granted. That's the type of player I am, too. I'm kind of flattered by that but I've got a long way to go before I deserve that comparison."
He sure does.
But after the Eagles traded up to No. 2 to be in position to land him, Wentz should get every chance to live up to the hype.