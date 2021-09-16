Around the NFL

Eagles C Jason Kelce debuts blonde hair after losing trade bet to Zach Ertz

Published: Sep 16, 2021 at 12:38 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Allow a bald writer to take you into the world of NFL hairstyles.

This story comes from Flavortown -- no, Philadelphia -- and involves Eagles center ﻿Jason Kelce﻿. The veteran pivot debuted a new look this week, taking the pre-practice press conference podium Thursday with blonde hair and looking a whole lot like celebrity restauranteur Guy Fieri.

The new 'do was a result of a bet Kelce lost to teammate ﻿Zach Ertz﻿. The tight end had spent the offseason unhappy with his status with the Eagles, and many expected Ertz to be traded before the start of the 2021 season. Ertz showed up to camp with blonde hair and remained mum on the topic until recently, telling reporters he and the Eagles had mended fences, were excited about spending 2021 together and he hoped to retire in Philadelphia.

Somewhere along the way, Kelce made a bet with Ertz that the tight end wouldn't be with the Eagles by the time Week 1 arrived. He lost, and per the terms of the gentleman's agreement, had to dye his hair.

"My wife's definitely not a fan," Kelce said. "It's a bet I'm happy to lose. So not happy with the hair, but happy I lost the bet."

This is the biggest hair-related news since Justin Herbert subjected himself to a terrible haircut last season. It also makes Kelce look like he's preparing for a new season with his fellow swim team members, and he was the one tasked with buying the dye from his local beauty supply shop for his teammates' bonding ritual.

For what it's worth, it's a nice shade. It would've been all the rage if this was 1998 -- actually, he would've needed to keep some dark hair underneath for that to work.

Either way, Kelce's hair is fun, if nothing more. Also fun: winning, something the Eagles did Sunday and hope to do again, this time at home against the 1-0 49ers.

