Dynamic duos: Ranking CFB's top 10 running back tandems

Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota has moved on to the NFL, but the Ducks still have plenty of skill-position talent left on the roster, starting with "Rolls" Royce Freeman. The Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year in 2014, he rolled up 1,365 yards and 18 touchdowns despite coming off the bench in several games. He's a big back (230 pounds) who is just as shifty as some backs smaller than him. Tyner, a former five-star recruit, has been a contributor since he arrived on campus and really came on strong last season, rushing for 124 yards and two scores against FSU in the Rose Bowl. He's also one of the fastest players in the country.