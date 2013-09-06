Dy-no-mite: Explosive Duke Johnson best Miami RB ever?

Runners capable of scoring from anywhere on the field drive defensive coordinators nuts on game day. Defensive play-callers must account for these runners' whereabouts at all times. They have to craft a scheme that keeps a defender in the gap to prevent an explosive runner from squirting through a crack for a long score. Johnson certainly keeps defensive coaches up all night, with his remarkable ability to break off big plays from anywhere on the field. He has already amassed seven runs of 50-plus yards in his brief college career and has a nose for the end zone. Although Johnson doesn't appear to have sub-4.4 speed, the fact he is rarely caught from behind suggests he is a natural playmaker with home-run potential. Factor in his exceptional kickoff-return skills (Johnson averaged 33 yards per return on 27 attempts last season), it is easy to see why the Hurricanes love getting their top playmaker the ball early and often in games.