Dwight Freeney vs. the Patriots; how NBA teams helped Atlanta

"I just pride myself on being a teacher," Morris said. "Like I said at the beginning of the year, if you can teach English, you can teach math. If you give yourself the right curriculum, you can go in there, learn and do the things you need to do. I got a great group. They've been really receptive. I found my niche pretty early in showing these guys what the defensive guys are trying to do to them. That's what they really like to hear, that's what they like to learn from and that's what we kind of use and we took that and ran with it."