Duke walk-on Hud Mellencamp, John's son, faces alcohol charge

The Indianapolis Star reported that Hud Mellencamp (5-foot-11, 165 pounds), who walked-on in 2012 but has yet to play a down for the Blue Devils, faces a misdemeanor charge for illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage in Monroe County, Ind. Mellencamp is from Bloomington, which is in Monroe County. The report says there is an initial hearing on the case scheduled for Sept. 25.