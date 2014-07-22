Duke walk-on Hud Mellencamp, John's son, faces alcohol charge

Duke cornerback Hud Mellencamp, a walk-on who is the son of rock star John Mellencamp, has run into legal trouble for the second summer in a row.
The Indianapolis Star reported that Hud Mellencamp (5-foot-11, 165 pounds), who walked-on in 2012 but has yet to play a down for the Blue Devils, faces a misdemeanor charge for illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage in Monroe County, Ind. Mellencamp is from Bloomington, which is in Monroe County. The report says there is an initial hearing on the case scheduled for Sept. 25.
Last summer, Hud Mellencamp was charged with felony battery stemming from a fight that the Raleigh (N.C.) News & Observer reported left the male victim with facial fractures. Hud Mellencamp's younger brother, Speck, also was charged in that incident, and there is a pretrial conference for that case scheduled for Thursday. Hud and Speck are the children of John Mellencamp, 62, and his third wife.
His bio on Duke's athletic website says Mellencamp, 20, is a history major who was home-schooled in high school. It also says he was a two-time Golden Gloves division boxing champion in Indiana.
