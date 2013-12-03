Duke's David Cutcliffe: 'Kelvin Benjamin is just a monster'

Junior Rashad Greene (6-foot, 180 pounds) leads FSU in receptions (61) and receiving yards (914). He also has nine TD catches, giving him 22 in his 35-game career. Senior Kenny Shaw (6-0, 170) has 48 receptions for 855 yards and five TDs. And redshirt sophomore Kelvin Benjamin (6-5, 234) has 45 catches for 838 yards and an ACC-high 12 TDs. Junior tight end Nick O'Leary (6-3, 248) also is a weapon, with 30 receptions for 509 yards and seven scores. The potential exists that all four will leave after this season, though there has been much less talk about O'Leary leaving early than Greene or Benjamin.