Duke Johnson on NFL draft, LeSean McCoy comparisons, more

CFB247: What is the biggest strength you will bring to an NFL team as a rookie, and in what area will you need to improve the most?

Johnson: I think my ability to make people miss in the open field, catch the ball out of the backfield, and do a lot of different things in an offense is my biggest strength. I feel like I'm a complete player who can do whatever is asked. As far something I need to improve, I am working to improve my technique in pass protection. I can pick up the blitz, but I can get better as far as doing it the way coaches want.