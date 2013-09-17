Dri Archer likely to miss Saturday's contest at Penn State

Kent State senior running back Dri Archer's last chance to play against a major-conference opponent likely isn't going to happen.
Kent State plays at Penn State this week, but Archer -- who has been bothered by an ankle injury suffered on the Golden Flashes' first offensive drive of the season -- is considered doubtful by coach Paul Haynes.
Things we learned
From AJ McCarron praising an unsung hero for Alabama's win to Oregon's epic rout, here are the things we learned from the third weekend of college football play. **More ...**
Kent State had begun a Heisman "campaign" for Archer, @Dri4Heisman. He rushed for 1,429 yards and 16 TDs last season, when he also had 39 receptions for 561 yards and four scores.
Archer had a 7-yard reception in last week's game at LSU, but left the game in the first quarter after re-aggravating his injury.
"I would probably say, right now, he's doubtful unless he comes in and says, 'Hey, I want to go,' " Haynes told reporters.
Archer had three carries for 10 yards on Kent State's first possession against Liberty in the opener, then left the game and didn't return. He missed all of Game 2 against Bowling Green. Then came his cameo appearance last week in Baton Rouge.
"He's a great athlete that has to be able to run, and when he can't, it's tough on him," Haynes told reporters. "It has nothing to do with toughness, not wanting to or looking to the future [the NFL] and all of those things that everyone had said."
Kent State doesn't play another major conference opponent this season; it has one non-conference game (South Alabama) and seven MAC games remaining.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.