Dri Archer expected to return to field for Kent State against LSU

Before the season, NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah named Archer as one of the most explosive players in the nation. Archer has excellent speed, quick feet and elusiveness; he led the nation with 10 runs of 40-plus yards last season, as per cfbstats.com. He ran for 1,429 yards and 16 TDs last season and also is a dangerous receiver and kick returner (three touchdowns on 16 returns last season); Archer also had 39 receptions for 561 yards and four scores. He and Trayion Durham (6-1, 238) were the nation's leading returning rushing tandem; they combined for 2,745 yards and 30 touchdowns for Kent State last season.