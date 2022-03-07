Drew Rosenhaus doesn't expect Dolphins to franchise tag DE Emmanuel Ogbah

Around the NFL

The deadline for NFL clubs to utilize the franchise or transition tags swiftly approaches, adding urgency to decisions across the league.

Teams have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to declare whether they will use either tag.

Some clubs must decide between multiple players. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for example, could use the tag on Chris Godwin for a second consecutive year or could place it on cornerback ﻿Carlton Davis﻿ to keep him from hitting the open market.

In Miami, the Dolphins have tight end Mike Gesicki﻿, a prime tag candidate. Emmanuel Ogbah is another impending free agent who has been discussed as an option to get the tag, but apparently, the underrated defensive lineman will hit the open market.

Ogbah's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told Josh Moser of WSVN 7 Sports Xtra on Sunday that he doesn't anticipate Miami using the tag on the edge rusher.

"I've had discussions with the Dolphins, and the franchise tag hasn't come up, so I think it's safe to say that's not something they're planning on doing," Rosenhaus said. "It sounds like the more realistic scenario is Emmanuel making it into free agency and us evaluating our options, including the Dolphins. But he'll keep all of his options open, and if things work out with the Dolphins, I'm sure he'll be excited to continue his career here."

The franchise tag for defensive ends sitting at $20.1 million per season is likely one reason the Dolphins would rather go another route with Ogbah.

Ogbah is an intriguing free agent -- one the Dolphins would like to keep in Miami, even if they must let him test the open market first. He led the Dolphins in sacks in each of the past two seasons (9.0 per campaign) and is constantly around the football. Since signing in Miami two years ago, Ogbah made a play or two that altered contests seemingly every week. That's the type of production clubs seek when signing players off the open market.

The 28-year-old former second-round pick by Cleveland is one of the most underrated defensive linemen in the NFL. If he were a former first-round pick, he'd be getting far more attention heading into free agency.

If the Dolphins are unable to re-sign Ogbah after a season with nine sacks, 24 QB hits and nine tackles for loss, someone is going to scoop up a very good player, and that fanbase will quickly realize they've been overlooking Ogbah for years.

