Drew Lock will get first reps in Broncos QB competition with Teddy Bridgewater

Published: Jul 27, 2021 at 02:17 PM
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

However tenuous a hold Drew Lock has on the Denver Broncos quarterback job, it's at least strong enough to get him the first reps of training camp.

The 2019 second-round draft pick, whom the Broncos traded up to acquire, will compete with veteran newcomer Teddy Bridgewater for the starting role after struggling last season with nearly as many interceptions (15) as TD passes (16) on a 5-11 team. Getting first reps, however, doesn't necessarily mean Lock will be getting the lion's share of them. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio suggested an even split is coming, at least for the start of camp.

"We have these first four days. Everything was 50-50 in OTA. What group worked with, drills. We will take look after first off day. Then maybe do day where one gets 70 and the other 30 reps," Fangio said, according to Denver sportscaster Troy Renck. "It's going to be 50-50."

The Broncos acquired Bridgewater via trade with the Carolina Panthers just before the NFL draft in April, in exchange for a sixth-round draft choice. It's a dirt-cheap price to pay for a starting quarterback if Bridgewater, himself a former first-round selection, is able to wrest the job away from Lock. If not, Lock will get a chance to be a full-time starter for a second season after playing in just five games as a rookie in 2019.

A big key for Lock will be to build better chemistry with the club's 2020 first-round pick, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy -- the two struggled to connect for consistent production last year, some of which was a result of drops by Jeudy.

