Drew Lock excited for 'fresh start' with Seahawks, ready to compete for starting job

As the quarterback carousel sits, Drew Lock is in line to take over as the Seattle Seahawks' starting QB.

After three roller-coaster seasons in Denver, the former second-round pick told reporters Monday he went into the offseason expecting change.

"I was ready for something to happen and then when I found out that this is what happened, I was really, really excited," Lock said, via the Associated Press. "Excited for a fresh start. Excited to come in and compete for a starting job."

Change came in a trade that brought Russell Wilson to Denver and shipped Lock and a boatload of other assets back to Seattle.

With Jacob Eason the only other QB on the Seahawks' roster, Lock would be the presumptive starter. The club has discussed the possibility of re-signing veteran Geno Smith﻿. Seattle is one of the few open starting jobs with the likes of Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo still available.

The QB carousel isn't done spinning, and Lock is ready to compete with whomever else the Seahawks inevitably bring in.

"Nothing has been promised, as I would want," Lock said. "I'd want them to come in here and tell me I need to earn it. Tell me to come in and work. Tell me I need to come in and compete. I need to play well. There's a lot of things I need to do to show this organization that I should be the one taking those snaps, but right now nothing is promised."

Lock flashed playmaking ability as a rookie but has since struggled with everything from reading defenses to his accuracy. Denver went 4-12 with Lock under center for the past two seasons, and the QB completed just 57.9% of his passes with 18 TDs to 17 INTs.

If he wins the starting job, Lock understands the legacy of the man he's replacing. After wearing No. 3 in college at Missouri and for three seasons in Denver, he'll switch to No. 2. Even if the Seahawks made No. 3 available, Lock said he wouldn't want to don Wilson's number out of respect.

"You wouldn't go wear (No.) 18 in Indianapolis. You wouldn't go wear (No. 12) in Green Bay. It's a sign of respect for him from me," Lock said. "But also at the same time I want to write my own story here. I want to make that me. I don't want to fight against Russell. He's done so many great things for this place and so many great things for the city of Seattle (and) the state of Washington. I want 2 to be remembered as Drew Lock."