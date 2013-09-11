Drew Allen, Terrel Hunt to share time at QB for Syracuse

Syracuse played two quarterbacks in last week's loss to Northwestern and Orange coaches again plan to play two this week against FCS opponent Wagner.
Senior Drew Allen (6-feet-5, 226 pounds) remains the starter. He is a transfer from Oklahoma who arrived at Syracuse over the summer; he graduated from OU in May and was immediately eligible as a grad student for the Orange.
Terrel Hunt (6-3, 219) is a third-year sophomore who saw his first action at quarterback last week (he played on special teams in one game last season). Hunt had three carries for 30 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown run, and was 2 of 4 for 22 yards in the air. He is a better athlete and a better runner than Allen, but Allen is the better passer of the two. Still, Allen has thrown six picks in the first two games, both losses.
On Wednesday's ACC teleconference, coach Scott Shafer said two of Allen's four interceptions against Northwestern weren't his fault. Allen continues to get the majority of first-team snaps in practice.
In theory, Syracuse's rushing attack should get well Saturday; the Orange have rushed for just 204 yards in its first two games despite having a nice tailback duo of Jerome Smith and Prince-Tyson Gulley. A better running game would lessen the pressure on Allen.
Another problem is that there is no proven go-to receiver. H-back Ashton Broyld is the leading receiver through two games, with 11 receptions. He had seven catches last fall, when he saw most of his time at running back.
