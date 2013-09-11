Drew Allen, Terrel Hunt to share time at QB for Syracuse

Terrel Hunt (6-3, 219) is a third-year sophomore who saw his first action at quarterback last week (he played on special teams in one game last season). Hunt had three carries for 30 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown run, and was 2 of 4 for 22 yards in the air. He is a better athlete and a better runner than Allen, but Allen is the better passer of the two. Still, Allen has thrown six picks in the first two games, both losses.