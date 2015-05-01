Draft wait continues for LSU lineman La'el Collins

Gilmore's hope, obviously, is to get Collins re-drafted in 2016 as a first-round pick. The league's collective bargaining agreement states that drafted players who don't sign can be redrafted the following year. Where things could get really interesting is if Collins isn't drafted at all -- in that scenario, he would be a free agent along with dozens of other undrafted prospects who will sign with NFL teams in the days following the draft. How Gilmore might advise Collins in that scenario is unclear.