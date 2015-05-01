Draft wait continues for LSU lineman La'el Collins

Published: May 01, 2015 at 04:51 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

CHICAGO -- Another day, another wait for La'el Collins.

The drama surrounding the LSU offensive lineman's draft status will linger into Day 3 Saturday with the once-projected first-round pick still unchosen.

And if his agent isn't bluffing, he'll be unsigned, as well.

Collins' agent, Deryk Gilmore, said earlier Friday that his client would refuse to sign a contract if he were not chosen in the second or third round, and resubmit an application for the 2016 draft, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. Friday's second and third rounds passed without Collins, so a team that picks Collins in rounds 4-7 Saturday essentially enters a poker match with Gilmore.

And when first-round chips are at stake, there is no blinking at the table.

Collins' relationship with Brittney Mills, 29, has been a question for Baton Rouge police since Mills was shot and killed April 24. Mills was reportedly in late-term pregnancy, and the baby originally survived. The baby has since died. Collins has not been named a suspect by law enforcement, but with uncertainty about the case among NFL clubs, Collins has gone undrafted to this point.

Gilmore's hope, obviously, is to get Collins re-drafted in 2016 as a first-round pick. The league's collective bargaining agreement states that drafted players who don't sign can be redrafted the following year. Where things could get really interesting is if Collins isn't drafted at all -- in that scenario, he would be a free agent along with dozens of other undrafted prospects who will sign with NFL teams in the days following the draft. How Gilmore might advise Collins in that scenario is unclear.

Previously, Gilmore attempted to have Collins withdrawn from the draft and entered into the league's supplemental draft this summer, but the request was denied.

Collins won the Jacobs Trophy as the top offensive lineman in the SEC last season, playing left tackle at LSU. He was projected by most NFL teams as an offensive guard, a less valuable position, but was still thought to be a strong candidate for a first-round selection.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.
news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW