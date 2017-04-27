Draft stock dropping for John Ross, Takkarist McKinley

Published: Apr 27, 2017 at 07:29 AM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

There are two high-level prospects dealing with big medical questions leading up to the draft.

Washington wide receiver John Ross' talent is not in question, with teams believing he is a football player who happens to be fast, rather than a track guy trying to play football. He's one of the most talented players in the draft.

However, the medical report on Ross has scared teams as they've set up their boards for the 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET Thursday.

There are a handful of boards he is off, sources say. Other teams wonder if he'll fall into the late-first round or early second round because of his injury history.

He missed the 2015 season with an ACL and meniscus repair and had microfracture surgery the previous year. He also underwent labrum surgery this past March.

One source close to Ross said he has had no problems with his knees and while the history might scare teams, "there is nothing new that has showed up." Some teams are afraid, other teams are OK with it.

UCLA linebacker Takkarist McKinley is another prospect who has drawn medical concerns from teams ahead of the draft. He underwent shoulder surgery following the NFL Scouting Combine to repair a torn labrum and fix a glenoid fracture.

Teams have different evaluations on McKinley -- some believe he has a chance to be ready for the season, but according to many, the belief is he'll start the year on non-football injury (NFI) list and have to miss six games as a result.

McKinley did perform at the combine and was impressive, likely helping his stock. But having surgery in March complicates his situation. The surgery was complex, as well. Sources say the back third of the ball socket in his shoulder was fractured, in addition to a 360-degree labrum tear. To reattach the labrum, they had to screw it down on the bone.

While teams have their concerns, a source close to McKinley said full recovery from shoulder surgery is 4-6 months. His surgery was on March 5, so he could return at any point from July 5 to Sept. 5.

Dr. Peter Millett, one of the country's top shoulder specialists, at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado, performed the surgery. Scans from the combine recheck in Indianapolis show the recovery is on course. McKinley's goal is to be ready for the season.

But more than a handful of teams have drawn their own conclusions, and McKinley could slide into Day 2 of the draft.

