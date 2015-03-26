Draft's dynamic duos: First-rounders from same school, position

The duo: Miami's Phillip Buchanon and Mike Rumph

Year: 2002

The skinny: Buchanon went 17th overall, to the Oakland Raiders; Rumph, who later moved to safety, went to the San Francisco 49ers with the 27th overall pick. Miami S Ed Reed also was a first-round pick that year (24th, to the Baltimore Ravens), and Antrel Rolle and Sean Taylor -- who were future first-round picks -- were substitutes in Miami's secondary in 2001. Also on that Hurricanes team: Clinton Portis, Willis McGahee, Andre Johnson, Jeremy Shockey, William Joseph, Jerome McDougle, Bryant McKinnie, D.J. Williams, Jonathan Vilma, Frank Gore, Vernon Carey, Vince Wilfork and Kellen Winslow. In all, there were 16 first-rounders on that 2001 Miami squad.