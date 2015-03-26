Draft's dynamic duos: First-rounders from same school, position

Published: Mar 26, 2015 at 04:35 AM

It's become almost commonplace for multiple players from the same school to be drafted in the first round, and it is going to happen again in the 2015 NFL Draft.

» Draft winds: Connecting prospects to NFL teams

But two players from the same school who play the same position going in the first round? It's rare, but it could happen this year with players from Clemson and Florida State.

Clemson linebackers Stephone Anthony and Vic Beasley and Florida State cornerbacks Ronald Darby and P.J. Williams are the candidates this year, though among that quartet, only Beasley is seen as a sure-fire first-rounder.

Here's a look at the most recent duos from the same school who played the same position and were drafted in the first round.

Running back

The duo: Arkansas' Felix Jones and Darren McFadden
Year: 2008
The skinny: McFadden went fourth overall, to the Oakland Raiders. The Dallas Cowboys selected Jones 22nd. Of note: Auburn RBs Ronnie Brown and Carnell "Cadillac" Williams both went in the top five in '05 (three backs went in the top five that year; Texas' Cedric Benson was the third).

Wide receiver

The duo: LSU's Dwayne Bowe and Craig Davis
Year: 2007
The skinny: Bowe was the 23rd overall pick and went to the Kansas City Chiefs. Davis was a surprise first-round selection, going 27th to the San Diego Chargers.

Offensive tackle

The duo: Tennessee's Antone Davis and Charles McRae
Year: 1991
The skinny: The Tennessee teammates went on back-to-back picks. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took McRae at No. 7, and Davis -- who had the better pro career -- went a pick later to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Take a look at the top 10 players from Penn State to play in the NFL.

Guard

The duo: Penn State's Sean Farrell and Mike Munchak
Year: 1982
The skinny: Munchak was the eighth overall pick, by the Houston Oilers. Farrell went 17th to Tampa Bay, though the Bucs apparently didn't mean to take him.

Defensive end

The duo: North Carolina's Greg Ellis and Vonnie Holliday
Year: 1998
The skinny: Ellis went eighth overall, to the Dallas Cowboys. The Green Bay Packers took Holliday with the 19th overall pick. UNC had five defenders chosen in the first round of the draft from 1996-99 and 16 defenders chosen overall in that span.

Defensive tackle

The duo: Tennessee's Albert Haynesworth and John Henderson
Year: 2002
The skinny: Henderson was the ninth overall pick, by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Haynesworth, an immense talent who lacked focus at times, went 15th overall, to the Tennessee Titans. One year before, Georgia DTs Richard Seymour and Marcus Stroud both were first-rounders.

Linebacker

The duo: Georgia's Jarvis Jones and Alec Ogletree
Year: 2013
The skinny: Jones was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 17th overall pick; Ogletree went to the St. Louis Rams at No. 30.

Cornerback

The duo: Miami's Phillip Buchanon and Mike Rumph
Year: 2002
The skinny: Buchanon went 17th overall, to the Oakland Raiders; Rumph, who later moved to safety, went to the San Francisco 49ers with the 27th overall pick. Miami S Ed Reed also was a first-round pick that year (24th, to the Baltimore Ravens), and Antrel Rolle and Sean Taylor -- who were future first-round picks -- were substitutes in Miami's secondary in 2001. Also on that Hurricanes team: Clinton Portis, Willis McGahee, Andre Johnson, Jeremy Shockey, William Joseph, Jerome McDougle, Bryant McKinnie, D.J. Williams, Jonathan Vilma, Frank Gore, Vernon Carey, Vince Wilfork and Kellen Winslow. In all, there were 16 first-rounders on that 2001 Miami squad.

Safety

The duo: Syracuse's Donovin Darius and Tebucky Jones
Year: 1998
The skinny: Jones went 22nd overall to the New England Patriots, and Darius went three picks later to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Syracuse has had only one defensive back selected in the first round since that '98 draft (Will Allen in 2001).

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.

news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.

news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.

news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.

news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.

news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.

news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.

news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More