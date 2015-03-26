Draft's dynamic duos: First-rounders from same school, position

It's become almost commonplace for multiple players from the same school to be drafted in the first round, and it is going to happen again in the 2015 NFL Draft.
But two players from the same school who play the same position going in the first round? It's rare, but it could happen this year with players from Clemson and Florida State.
Clemson linebackers Stephone Anthony and Vic Beasley and Florida State cornerbacks Ronald Darby and P.J. Williams are the candidates this year, though among that quartet, only Beasley is seen as a sure-fire first-rounder.
Here's a look at the most recent duos from the same school who played the same position and were drafted in the first round.
Running back
The duo: Arkansas' Felix Jones and Darren McFadden
Year: 2008
The skinny: McFadden went fourth overall, to the Oakland Raiders. The Dallas Cowboys selected Jones 22nd. Of note: Auburn RBs Ronnie Brown and Carnell "Cadillac" Williams both went in the top five in '05 (three backs went in the top five that year; Texas' Cedric Benson was the third).
Wide receiver
The duo: LSU's Dwayne Bowe and Craig Davis
Year: 2007
The skinny: Bowe was the 23rd overall pick and went to the Kansas City Chiefs. Davis was a surprise first-round selection, going 27th to the San Diego Chargers.
Offensive tackle
The duo: Tennessee's Antone Davis and Charles McRae
Year: 1991
The skinny: The Tennessee teammates went on back-to-back picks. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took McRae at No. 7, and Davis -- who had the better pro career -- went a pick later to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Guard
The duo: Penn State's Sean Farrell and Mike Munchak
Year: 1982
The skinny: Munchak was the eighth overall pick, by the Houston Oilers. Farrell went 17th to Tampa Bay, though the Bucs apparently didn't mean to take him.
Defensive end
The duo: North Carolina's Greg Ellis and Vonnie Holliday
Year: 1998
The skinny: Ellis went eighth overall, to the Dallas Cowboys. The Green Bay Packers took Holliday with the 19th overall pick. UNC had five defenders chosen in the first round of the draft from 1996-99 and 16 defenders chosen overall in that span.
Defensive tackle
The duo: Tennessee's Albert Haynesworth and John Henderson
Year: 2002
The skinny: Henderson was the ninth overall pick, by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Haynesworth, an immense talent who lacked focus at times, went 15th overall, to the Tennessee Titans. One year before, Georgia DTs Richard Seymour and Marcus Stroud both were first-rounders.
Linebacker
The duo: Georgia's Jarvis Jones and Alec Ogletree
Year: 2013
The skinny: Jones was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 17th overall pick; Ogletree went to the St. Louis Rams at No. 30.
Cornerback
The duo: Miami's Phillip Buchanon and Mike Rumph
Year: 2002
The skinny: Buchanon went 17th overall, to the Oakland Raiders; Rumph, who later moved to safety, went to the San Francisco 49ers with the 27th overall pick. Miami S Ed Reed also was a first-round pick that year (24th, to the Baltimore Ravens), and Antrel Rolle and Sean Taylor -- who were future first-round picks -- were substitutes in Miami's secondary in 2001. Also on that Hurricanes team: Clinton Portis, Willis McGahee, Andre Johnson, Jeremy Shockey, William Joseph, Jerome McDougle, Bryant McKinnie, D.J. Williams, Jonathan Vilma, Frank Gore, Vernon Carey, Vince Wilfork and Kellen Winslow. In all, there were 16 first-rounders on that 2001 Miami squad.
Safety
The duo: Syracuse's Donovin Darius and Tebucky Jones
Year: 1998
The skinny: Jones went 22nd overall to the New England Patriots, and Darius went three picks later to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Syracuse has had only one defensive back selected in the first round since that '98 draft (Will Allen in 2001).
