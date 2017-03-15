Draft prospect Jourdan Lewis facing domestic violence charge

A domestic violence charge has been filed against former Michigan CB Jourdan Lewis, one of the Wolverines' top prospects for the 2017 NFL Draft.
Lewis is accused of assaulting his girlfriend during an early Wednesday morning incident at his apartment, according to Ann Arbor Police detective Matthew Lige.
Lewis' girlfriend called the police and accused Lewis of assaulting her. Lige declined to describe the exact nature of the alleged assault. Lewis' girlfriend was interviewed twice, and police determined that Lewis was the aggressor in the alleged assault following the second interview, according to Lige. The police report indicated no visible injuries on Lewis or his girlfriend, per Lige, and Lewis was not arrested. No arraignment date has been assigned on Lewis' case.
This tweet was posted to Lewis' Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon:
Lewis was a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award in 2016 as the nation's top defensive back. He ran a 4.54 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month, and is projected as a third-round selection in a mock draft by NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter. With the NFL draft roughly six weeks away, NFL clubs will investigate the incident to determine how it might affect their evaluation of Lewis.