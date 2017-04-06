Draft prospect gets Odell Beckham's attention with great catch

Of course, making a catch like that during a workout in shorts is far less challenging than Beckham's feat, but it makes for a keeper of a video clip, just the same. Williams (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) made 30 tackles with four interceptions and six pass breakups for Appalachian State last year, including a pick of former Tennessee QB and 2017 draft prospect Joshua Dobbs. NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter described Williams as a willing tackler despite his size, with NFL potential as a nickelback and special teams contributor.