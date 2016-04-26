Draft buzz: Ezekiel Elliott generating plenty of interest

"The way I see it is, if you go to a place where you have to sit behind a guy and learn, that can do nothing but benefit you in my opinion, because you get a chance to get behind somebody that's a good player," Lynch told NFL Network's Dan Hellie on NFL Total Access. "Someone like Drew Brees with the Saints. He's been through it before ... he's had a great career there and he's won a Super Bowl, so a guy like that knows what kind of work you've got to put in to win championships and knows how to do it the right way."