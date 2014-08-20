Draft busts long for college days in Dish Network ad

A shoulder injury ended Bosworth's NFL career after just two full seasons after the Seahawks had spent a first-round supplemental draft choice on him. Leinart was a No. 10 overall pick in 2006, but started just 18 games in a seven-year career. Shuler was a No. 3 overall pick by the Redskins in 1994, but made just 22 starts in five years and could never overcome a propensity for throwing interceptions. Finally, Russell was a No. 1 overall pick in 2007 by Oakland, but lasted only three seasons and was a starter for just one.