Draft busts long for college days in Dish Network ad

Dish Network could have gone in any number of directions in selecting four former NFL draft busts for its latest ad campaign promoting its sports programming. But with this quartet, the network outdid itself.
With one being a giveaway, see if you can identify the four former first-round picks in his commercial.
Former Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Matt Leinart, of USC, is manning the grill. Seated at left is a face Washington Redskins fans haven't seen in awhile: Former Tennessee star quarterback Heath Shuler. Finally, the pot-stirring defensive player in the scene, well, stirred a few pots in his playing career, as well: Former Oklahoma and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Brian "The Boz" Bosworth.
Along with the Dish Network kangaroo mascot, Hopper, the four pine to return to the college game, where each was a dominant player in a major conference. Those were most definitely the glory days for each.
A shoulder injury ended Bosworth's NFL career after just two full seasons after the Seahawks had spent a first-round supplemental draft choice on him. Leinart was a No. 10 overall pick in 2006, but started just 18 games in a seven-year career. Shuler was a No. 3 overall pick by the Redskins in 1994, but made just 22 starts in five years and could never overcome a propensity for throwing interceptions. Finally, Russell was a No. 1 overall pick in 2007 by Oakland, but lasted only three seasons and was a starter for just one.