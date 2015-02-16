Dorial Green-Beckham one of two 'boom or bust' prospects

Oklahoma defensive lineman Jordan Phillips and wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham are high-risk, high-reward prospects in the NFL draft this year, but either one could be a first-round pick, according to NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock. Asked who could be "boom or bust" propositions for NFL clubs, Mayock identified Phillips, the 6-foot-4, 335-pound Sooners giant who has just one full season as a college starter on his resume, and Green-Beckham, who hasn't played since 2013 and spent last year on the practice field at OU under NCAA transfer rules.
"Back surgery two years ago, only started 16 games in college, but he's a dancing bear, and he'll probably go in the first round," Mayock told mmqb.si.com, referring to Phillips.
As for Green-Beckham, NFL clubs will have more than a few questions about the disciplinary record -- including an allegation of violence against a female -- that got him ousted at Missouri. But Mayock suggested the 6-6, 225-pounder has a long way to go to refine his game on the field, as well.
"I watched every target to him in 2013, and he has no idea what he's doing, but he changes games," Mayock said.
Green-Beckham caught 59 passes for 883 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore at Missouri in 2013, but was dismissed from the program 10 months ago for his involvement in a burglary investigation and transferred to OU. He entered the draft as a third-year sophomore.
Often it's the most successful NFL clubs picking toward the end of the first round who are most willing to take a chance on a player whose raw talent might rate very high, but slips due to various concerns. Three of four NFL Media analysts project Phillips as a first-round pick, but none higher than No. 19 overall. Two have Green-Beckham getting a first-round call, but neither higher than No. 18.