Dorial Green-Beckham dismissed from Missouri football team

Published: Apr 11, 2014 at 06:55 AM
Missouri wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham has been kicked off the football team, the school announced Friday. His dismissal comes a day after he received news he would not be charged in a burglary investigation that followed his alleged unlawful entry into an apartment while searching for his girlfriend.

The decision to cut Green-Beckham, the No. 1 overall recruit nationally in the 2012 recruiting class, was made by Mizzou head coach Gary Pinkel and athletic director Mike Alden.

"This decision was made with the best interests of all involved in mind," Pinkel said in a prepared statement. "Dorial's priority going forward needs to be focusing on getting the help he needs. As we have all along, we will continue to do everything we can to assist Dorial and his family. We care deeply about Dorial and his well-being, but hopefully he can benefit from a fresh start."

Earlier Friday, Green-Beckham took blame for his actions with a statement released to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch:

"First and most importantly, I take responsibility for my conduct and my mistakes," Green-Beckham said. "Don't blame my girlfriend or her friends for anything. I am not looking for sympathy. I thank those who have given me concern. I have been young and dumb. I want to be better."

In his statement, Green-Beckham said he would be entering counseling.

"With help, I know I can be stronger emotionally and spiritually," he said. "My relationship with God, my family, friends, teammates and coaches are most important in my life, not football. It may not be possible to fix everything, but it won't be for not trying."

Details of Green-Beckham's entry into the apartment, however, have brought his character even further into question. He allegedly forced his way into the residence and pushed a female acquaintance of his girlfriend's, who fell down "at least four stairs." His girlfriend later apologized for the incident via text message, but pleaded with the victim not to go forward with charges because of the damage that could be done to Green-Beckham's football career.

Former Missouri defensive end and draft prospect Michael Sam reacted to the dismissal via Twitter:

Green-Beckham's dismissal comes just two years into his college career. He had 883 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore last year and was regarded as one of the nation's most talented underclassmen at the position. He would be eligible for either the 2015 or 2016 NFL drafts.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread.*

