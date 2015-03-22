Donatella Luckett has strong workout at Harding pro day

Representatives from two NFL teams were on hand for Harding's pro day Friday. Nine players worked out outdoors on Astro Turf, and the guy the teams came to see was Donatella Luckett, who was at the combine.
Luckett (5-foot-11 7/8, 206 pounds) ran a 4.37 and 4.42 in the 40. He had a 35 1/2-inch vertical and 10-foot broad jump. He had a 4.42 short shuttle and 7.28 3-cone drill. And he had 18 strength lifts.
Because of the offense they run at Harding, running routes is kind of new to Luckett, but he did look good catching the ball and looked OK running routes, considering his experience.
Harding put on one of the best, most well-organized pro days you'll ever see. Head coach Ronnie Huckeba just bends over backward for teams when they visit and watch his team during the season, and he ran a great event for his school's pro day.