Donald Trump: Deshaun Watson is going to be great NFL player

President Donald Trump put his scouting hat on for a moment Monday during Clemson's visit to the White House, predicting NFL greatness for Houston Texans rookie QB Deshaun Watson.
"He's going to be a great NFL player," Trump said during a ceremony to honor the team's national championship.
Trump called several Tigers to the podium for a handshake during his remarks about the Tigers' title win, beginning with Watson. Clemson defeated Alabama, 35-31, in January in the College Football Playoff title game, and Watson capped a comeback with a game-winning touchdown pass on the last play of the game.
"Offensive MVP, quarterback Deshaun Watson, took some very, very hard hits (against Alabama). But he never rattled," Trump said. "He's great under pressure. I've seen that, I've heard that. He always got right back up. And he fought, and he fought, and he kept winning. Now he'll bring that toughness together to the Houston Texans."
Houston traded up in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft to select Watson with the No. 12 overall pick. The Texanshelped make Watson's White House appearance possible, along with that of fellow Texans rookie Carlos Watkins, by flying the pair to meet their former teammates for the event.