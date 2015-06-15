Don't mess with Ohio State coach Urban Meyer's parking spot

Being the head coach at Ohio State has plenty of perks.
After all, Urban Meyer's contract calls for him to be paid nearly $6 million in 2015. He's able to use various facilities on campus and can fly in a private jet provided by the school. One item a bit further down the list is a parking spot outside of the Buckeyes' Woody Hayes Athletic Center.
And it's probably not wise to park in Meyer's spot, as one person discovered on Monday. Running back Warren Ball illustrates what happens if you're caught parking where you shouldn't with this tweet:
Ohio State website Eleven Warriors reports that the car parked in Meyer's spot likely belongs to kicker Jack Willoughby, a recent graduate transfer from Duke.
Given the long hours Meyer is known to work, the car in question might be stuck there for a bit. If it is indeed Willoughby's SUV, then perhaps he'll be spending some time running gassers for this little mistake before Meyer goes home.