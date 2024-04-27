 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Dolphins trade up to select Tennessee's Jaylen Wright, add to RB room in Round 4 of 2024 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 27, 2024 at 01:23 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Miami Dolphins added another explosive running back for Mike McDaniel's offense.

The Dolphins traded a 2025 third-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles to select Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright with the No. 120 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Selling assets for next year underscores the Fins' desire to add Wright to an already dynamic RB room.

Wright joins TD-leader Raheem Mostert, 2023 third-round blazer De'Von Achane, veteran Jeff Wilson, Salvon Ahmed and Chris Brooks. Mostert's age at 32-year-olds and Achane's injury history last season likely added desire for the Dolphins to add another speedster to the equation.

Related Links

An explosive back who posted a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, Wright arrives with an ideal blend of size and speed that enticed NFL teams entering the draft. Miami traded up to snag Wright, aiming to secure a back who could hit a few home runs in the running and/or passing game.

He fits well into McDaniel's offense, able to hit the gap and go. If one needs proof, look no further than the sheer volume he posted in his three seasons at Tennessee, where he led the Volunteers in rushing yards in 2022 and 2023. His farewell campaign saw him finish with 1,013 yards and four touchdowns on just 137 carries, becoming Tennessee's first 1,000-yard rusher since Jalen Hurd in 2015.

His 7.4 yards per attempt average posted in 2023 proved he's capable of maximizing returns on a per-carry basis, a quality that's seemingly harder to find in today's NFL. And with many NFL teams turning to committees in place of lead backs, Wright could fit in as a low-risk, high-return bell-cow who can churn up yards, with plenty coming thanks to his breakaway speed.

How McDaniel divvies up carries will be something to track early in the season, but the move to trade a future pick for Wright shows Miami still seeks to add speed to the fastest group in the league.

Related Content

news

Saints select South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler in Round 5 of 2024 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints stopped the streak of QB-less picks in the fifth round. The Saints selected South Carolina signal-caller Spencer Rattler No. 150 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.
news

Panthers select Texas TE Ja'Tavion Sanders to begin Round 4 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers selected Texas TE Ja'Tavion Sanders with the top selection in Round 4, pick 101 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Niners GM John Lynch 'didn't entertain any' trade offers for Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk on Friday

There were trade winds swirling around the San Francisco 49ers' wide receivers leading up to Day 1 of the draft and those kicked up more on Day 2, but after three rounds John Lynch says he didn't entertain any trades for Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk on Friday.
news

Colts' Chris Ballard lambasts reports on WR Adonai Mitchell's character: 'That's such (expletive)'

Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell's fall to the Indianapolis Colts was apparently caused by reports of character concerns, something general manager Chris Ballard not only shirked off but vehemently attacked in his Friday news conference with Indy's local media.
news

Commanders select Rice WR Luke McCaffrey with pick No. 100 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders selected Rice wide receiver Luke McCaffrey with the No. 100 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday night in Detroit.
news

Rams select Michigan RB Blake Corum with No. 83 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Jim Harbaugh's beloved Michigan running back is following him to Los Angeles -- but playing for the Chargers' roommates. The Los Angeles Rams selected Blake Corum with the No. 83 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Viewership for Round 1 of 2024 NFL Draft surpasses 2023

Round 1 coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit was seen by an average audience of 12.1 million viewers last night -- up plus-6% versus Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft (11.4 million) and the highest Round 1 viewership since 2021.
news

Bengals select Michigan DT Kris Jenkins, son of four-time Pro Bowler, with No. 49 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Cincinnati helped fill the D.J. Reader-sized hole on its defensive line in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Bengals selected Michigan defensive tackle Kris Jenkins with the No. 49 overall pick.
news

Panthers trade up, take Texas RB Jonathon Brooks with pick No. 46 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers traded up to select Texas running back Jonathon Brooks with the No. 46 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit after completing a deal with the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Patriots select Washington WR Ja'Lynn Polk with pick No. 37 in 2024 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots selected Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday in Detroit.
news

Chargers trade up, select Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey with No. 34 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers traded up to select Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit after completing a deal with the New England Patriots.