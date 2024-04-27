Dolphins trade up to select Tennessee's Jaylen Wright, add to RB room in Round 4 of 2024 NFL Draft

An explosive back who posted a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, Wright arrives with an ideal blend of size and speed that enticed NFL teams entering the draft. Miami traded up to snag Wright, aiming to secure a back who could hit a few home runs in the running and/or passing game.

He fits well into McDaniel's offense, able to hit the gap and go. If one needs proof, look no further than the sheer volume he posted in his three seasons at Tennessee, where he led the Volunteers in rushing yards in 2022 and 2023. His farewell campaign saw him finish with 1,013 yards and four touchdowns on just 137 carries, becoming Tennessee's first 1,000-yard rusher since Jalen Hurd in 2015.

His 7.4 yards per attempt average posted in 2023 proved he's capable of maximizing returns on a per-carry basis, a quality that's seemingly harder to find in today's NFL. And with many NFL teams turning to committees in place of lead backs, Wright could fit in as a low-risk, high-return bell-cow who can churn up yards, with plenty coming thanks to his breakaway speed.