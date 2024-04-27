Dolphins trade up to select Tennessee's Jaylen Wright, add to RB room in Round 4 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins added another explosive running back for Mike McDaniel's offense.
The Dolphins traded a 2025 third-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles to select Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright with the No. 120 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.
Selling assets for next year underscores the Fins' desire to add Wright to an already dynamic RB room.
Wright joins TD-leader Raheem Mostert, 2023 third-round blazer De'Von Achane, veteran Jeff Wilson, Salvon Ahmed and Chris Brooks. Mostert's age at 32-year-olds and Achane's injury history last season likely added desire for the Dolphins to add another speedster to the equation.
An explosive back who posted a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, Wright arrives with an ideal blend of size and speed that enticed NFL teams entering the draft. Miami traded up to snag Wright, aiming to secure a back who could hit a few home runs in the running and/or passing game.
He fits well into McDaniel's offense, able to hit the gap and go. If one needs proof, look no further than the sheer volume he posted in his three seasons at Tennessee, where he led the Volunteers in rushing yards in 2022 and 2023. His farewell campaign saw him finish with 1,013 yards and four touchdowns on just 137 carries, becoming Tennessee's first 1,000-yard rusher since Jalen Hurd in 2015.
His 7.4 yards per attempt average posted in 2023 proved he's capable of maximizing returns on a per-carry basis, a quality that's seemingly harder to find in today's NFL. And with many NFL teams turning to committees in place of lead backs, Wright could fit in as a low-risk, high-return bell-cow who can churn up yards, with plenty coming thanks to his breakaway speed.
How McDaniel divvies up carries will be something to track early in the season, but the move to trade a future pick for Wright shows Miami still seeks to add speed to the fastest group in the league.