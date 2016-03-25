Dolphins, Colts dignitaries attend USC's pro day

Representatives from all 32 NFL teams -- including Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier and Indianapolis Colts vice president of football operations Jimmy Raye III -- were on hand for USC's pro day on Wednesday.
Center Max Tuerk -- 6-foot-5 3/8, 296 pounds -- is still recovering from a knee injury and was only able to do the bench press (26 reps of 225 pounds).
Running back Tre Madden -- 6-0 1/4, 217 -- ran the 40-yard dash in 4.6 and 4.61 seconds. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.27 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.09 seconds. He had a 33 1/2-inch vertical jump and 10-foot broad jump.
Fullback Soma Vainuku -- 5-11 1/2, 242 -- ran the 40 in 4.65 and 4.64 seconds. He had a 4.44-second short shuttle and 7.16-second three-cone time. Vainuku had a good pro-day workout. He caught the ball really well. He also got worked out as a linebacker.
Defensive tackle Antwaun Woods -- 6-0 5/8, 318 -- had a 27 1/2-inch vertical and 8-foot-8 broad jump. He did the 40 in 5.09 seconds, but pulled a hamstring while running on his second 40 attempt. Woods gutted out his positional drills, but he was definitely hurting.
Linebacker Su'a Cravens -- 6-1, 220 -- ran the 40 in 4.69 and 4.71 seconds. He had a 30 1/2-inch vertical. He did the short shuttle in 4.41 seconds and the three-cone in 6.92 seconds. Cravens was worked out as a nickel linebacker.
Cornerback Kevon Seymour -- 5-11 5/8, 188 -- only did the three-cone drill, doing so in 6.81 seconds.