Dolphins CB Xavien Howard: Facing Tyreek Hill in practice 'will get each other better'

Published: Apr 06, 2022 at 03:15 PM
Kevin Patra

Iron sharpens iron is a well-worn coaching cliché. The Miami Dolphins are attempting to find out if lightning speed has the same molding effect.

After Miami imported Tyreek Hill to join Jaylen Waddle, the Fins offense now boasts the fastest wide receiver duo in the NFL.

The combo won't only terrorize opposing defenses, it should help the Dolphins' defense prepare for similar threats come game-time.

After inking his new contract, corner Xavien Howard was asked on Wednesday about practicing against a player of Hill's caliber every day.

"I feel like we'll get each other better," the CB responded. "I played against him in college and in the league, so I just want to focus on getting each other better and that's really it."

A three-time Pro Bowler, Howard knows the additions will only help make the entire team better.

"Like I just told [head coach] Mike McDaniel, I said, 'Man, I got to get my hammies right. Y'all got a lot of speed over there,' so, you know, I'm excited about everything that's going on around this building," he said.

Facing top-tier talent in practice every day isn't the only thing that will help the Dolphins' defense. The continuity preserved with the bulk of the solid unit returning and retaining defensive coordinator Josh Boyer will allow a top-10 defense to grow.

"To bring everybody back, especially on defense, that's so exciting," Howard said. "My boy, [Emmanuel] Ogbah. I was happy he's back. We're going to make some plays out there together. It's exciting to have the defense back."

With a new offensive-focused staff, big additions and retaining its own top-tier talent, there is a lot of optimism this offseason in South Beach. Now they need to keep that sunny disposition into the fall.

