DL prospect Kelcy Quarles escapes serious injury

South Carolina's Kelcy Quarles, one of the top defensive tackle prospects in the Southeastern Conference, sprained his knee and is apparently questionable to play against Missouri next week.
That's actually good news, however, based on how things looked after the Gamecocks' loss to Tennessee on Saturday. Quarles required assistance off the field and was on crutches after the game, leading to speculation that he may have a serious right knee injury.
"It doesn't look good, but I don't know," defensive coordinator Lorenzo Ward said after the game.
The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Quarles, a junior, has had an outstanding season for the Gamecocks, leading the team in tackles for loss (7.5) and sacks (5), which is especially difficult from an interior line position.
Quarles could play defensive tackle in a 4-3 scheme at the NFL level, or perhaps an end position in a 3-4.