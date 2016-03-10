DL coaches from Bears, Bengals work out MSU's Chris Jones

Published: Mar 10, 2016 at 09:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Gil_Brandt_1400x1000
Gil Brandt

NFL.com Senior Analyst

Representatives from 30 NFL teams -- including Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, Carolina Panthers quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey, and defensive line coaches from the Bengals and Chicago Bears -- were on hand for Mississippi State's pro day on Thursday. The only two teams to not send a representative to the pro day were the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones -- 6-foot-5 7/8, 311 pounds -- had a 29 1/2-inch vertical jump and stood on the rest of his numbers from the NFL Scouting Combine. He was put through his positional workout by the defensive line coaches of the Bears and Bengals. Jones is a talented prospect, but isn't always as competitive as he should be on every down.

Quarterback Dak Prescott -- 6-2 1/4, 227 -- stood on his combine numbers. Prescott is very athletic; displaying good quickness and good short accuracy on his throws during the workout.

Wide receiver De'Runnya Wilson -- 6-4 5/8, 227 -- ran the 40-yard dash in 4.78 seconds. He had a 28-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-4 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.52 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.16 seconds. He performed 13 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Wilson was a basketball player, and that style of play has translated to the football field. He bodies up defenders to catch the ball. Wilson doesn't run fast, but has outstanding ball skills.

Linebacker Beniquez Brown -- 6-0 3/4, 236 -- ran the 40 in 4.7 seconds. He had a 9-foot broad jump. Brown had a good positional workout.

Cornerback Taveze Calhoun -- 6-3, 189 -- had a 35 1/2-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-8 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.5 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.02 seconds. He also had a good positional workout.

Cornerback Will Redmond -- 5-11, 182 -- is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in October, and wasn't able to work out at either the combine or pro day. He is, however, hoping to work out for teams on April 18.

Defensive end Ryan Brown -- 6-5 7/8, 278 -- is also nursing an injury (foot) and hopes to work out for teams on April 18. Brown did, however, do the bench press: 23 reps.

An athlete who has never played football and is a discus thrower on Mississippi State's track and field team worked out at the pro day.

Tautvydas Kieras -- 6-3 1/2, 271 -- ran the 40 in 4.72 seconds. He had a 35-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-8 broad jump. He did the three-cone drill in 7.19 seconds and the short shuttle in 4.52 seconds. He also put the bar up 24 times on the bench press. Kieras, who is a native of Lithuania, aspires to be a defensive end. Kieras' story is reminiscent of that of the Cincinnati Bengals' Margus Hunt, who was an accomplished discus thrower from Estonia who emerged as a top draft prospect while at SMU, becoming a second-round selection.

