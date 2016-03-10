DL coaches from Bears, Bengals work out MSU's Chris Jones

Tautvydas Kieras -- 6-3 1/2, 271 -- ran the 40 in 4.72 seconds. He had a 35-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-8 broad jump. He did the three-cone drill in 7.19 seconds and the short shuttle in 4.52 seconds. He also put the bar up 24 times on the bench press. Kieras, who is a native of Lithuania, aspires to be a defensive end. Kieras' story is reminiscent of that of the Cincinnati Bengals' Margus Hunt, who was an accomplished discus thrower from Estonia who emerged as a top draft prospect while at SMU, becoming a second-round selection.