Div. III St. Thomas executes no-look pass for 2-point conversion

When you're 77 points better than your opponent, you can afford to try something crazy.
That's exactly what Division III St. Thomas, of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, did with this no-look, behind-the-back two-point conversion pass Saturday in a win over Carleton.
The pass came from senior tight end Charlie Dowdl, who had set up as the holder on the fake-PAT play. The Tommies (9-0) were ahead 6-3 at the time, but went on to win 80-3.
Here's guessing Carleton coach Bob Pagel wasn't amused.