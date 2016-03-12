Diminutive Texas Tech WR Jakeem Grant posts fast 40 time

Representatives from all 32 NFL teams -- including offensive line coaches from the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers -- were present for Texas Tech's pro day on Friday.
The workout was held outdoors and run on FieldTurf.
Wide receiver Jakeem Grant -- 5-foot-5 7/8, 165 pounds -- ran the 40-yard dash in 4.42 and 4.38 seconds. He had a 36 1/2-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-9 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.06 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.01 seconds. He also performed 15 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. With that speed and quickness, Grant could get a look as a return specialist in the NFL.
Offensive tackle Le'Raven Clark -- 6-5 1/4, 310 -- had a 30-inch vertical and 9-foot-1 broad jump. He didn't do the 40 or shuttles due to a sore hamstring. Clark -- who has 36-inch arms -- had a good positional workout.
Running back DeAndre Washington -- 5-8 3/8, 310 -- stood on his numbers from the NFL Scouting Combine. He had a very good positional workout. He's very quick, can catch the ball and change directions.
Defensive end Branden Jackson -- 6-4, 268 -- ran the 40 in 4.92 and 4.94 seconds. He had a 4.55-second 20-yard short shuttle time and a 7.06-second three-cone time.