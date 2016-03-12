Diminutive Texas Tech WR Jakeem Grant posts fast 40 time

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant -- 5-foot-5 7/8, 165 pounds -- ran the 40-yard dash in 4.42 and 4.38 seconds. He had a 36 1/2-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-9 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.06 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.01 seconds. He also performed 15 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. With that speed and quickness, Grant could get a look as a return specialist in the NFL.