Diddy says he's banned from UCLA football practices

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs says he's barred from watching his son, Justin, practice with the UCLA football team.
"As I know right now, I'm not allowed," Combs told New York radio station Power 105's "The Breakfast Club" on Monday.
Combs was allegedly involved in an altercation with UCLA strength coach Sal Alosi and members of the Bruins' football staff in June after he took exception to treatment of his son, a reserve defensive back.
"When you have a child that plays sports, you're actually giving your child up to those coaches," Combs said. "... But I think there's a fine line, too, and I think there's times when you have to just communicate and find out what's going on."
Combs declined to speak on the details of the incident. He was alleged to have attacked Alosi and waved a kettlebell -- a piece of weightroom equipment -- at others during the altercation at the UCLA football facility, but wouldn't comment on the object when a host from the radio show showed him a kettlebell, calling it "a miscommunication."
"One of the things I tell Justin is you got to be able to handle everything that comes your way," Combs said. "All of the rumors about that it was a big problem ... it was just a miscommunication."