Dez Bryant tweets he wasn't paid while at Oklahoma State

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has never been shy about expressing himself, so it wasn't a surprise when he tweeted a forceful response to allegations of players being paid at his alma mater Oklahoma State.
"I wish somebody would have offered me 25k whenever I was at #okstate lol ... If I didn't get paid I'm damn sure nobody else got paid," Bryant wrote on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, though he later deleted the tweet.
Sports Illustrated released the first part of a five-part series Tuesday alleging widespread NCAA violations under former head coach Les Miles and current head coach Mike Gundy, with the initial story alleging payment for players including no-show jobs and bonuses for on-field performance.
In 28 career games at Oklahoma State, Bryant caught 147 passes for 2,425 yards and 29 touchdowns and added three punt returns for touchdowns, earning All-America honors during his sophomore season.
Bryant had his own run-in with the NCAA during his time in Stillwater, Okla., and was suspended for the final 10 games of his junior season for lying to investigators about permissible contact with Deion Sanders.
That incident led Bryant to come out swinging earlier this summer over the NCAA's handling of the investigation into Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel, long before Mr. Football was suspended for the first half of the season opener against Rice.
Needless to say, Bryant is unlikely to be helpful if the NCAA comes knocking on his door one more time.