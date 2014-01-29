Devonte Fields was robbed early Tuesday morning at his house

TCU defensive end Devonte Fields was robbed and shot at, but he told Fort Worth Police he is not interested in pressing any charges in the incident.
Fields (6-foot-4, 240 pounds), who will be a junior in the 2014 season, was the 2012 Associated Press Big 12 defensive player of the year, when he had 10 sacks as a true freshman. He played in just three games in 2013 because of a suspension and a foot injury.
A police report obtained by a web site that covers TCU athletics said Fields was attacked by three suspects a little before 6 a.m. Tuesday as he was walking toward his off-campus house. He was beaten and robbed, and when he fought back and grabbed one of the assailants' arm, five shots were fired; police later recovered a bullet from a house across the street from Fields' residence.
The report said that after first consenting to a search of his house, Fields later changed his mind. The report said Fields told police a cellphone, an Xbox system and tennis shoes were among the items stolen.
Fields, who is from Arlington, Texas, which is halfway between Fort Worth (where TCU is located) and Dallas, reportedly attended classes and workouts Tuesday.
