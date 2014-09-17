Devonte Fields planning to put off NFL draft

Published: Sep 17, 2014 at 05:31 AM
Chase Goodbread
Former Texas Christian defensive end Devonte Fields was determined not to sit out the 2014 season after being dismissed from TCU for disciplinary reasons, but apparently, the 2015 NFL Draft wasn't his motivation.

One of the most talented pass rushers in college football, the troubled third-year player has indicated to his new coach at Trinity Valley Community College that he wants to transfer back into the FBS college ranks next year rather than declaring draft eligibility.

"Everything he has said to me and everything his family has said to me is the plan is for him to get his (Associate's Degree) and to play Division I again," said TVCC coach Brad Smiley, according to star-telegram.com. "He is excited about going through that process and playing Division I again. He has not said anything about coming out to play in the NFL."

Fields was the Big 12 Freshman of the Year at TCU in 2012, but played sparingly last year due to an injury. He was dismissed from TCU in July after being accused of striking his girlfriend. Fields first intended to transfer to Stephen F. Austin, but was unable to acquire a necessary transfer waiver to do so. But rather than sitting out the year, he enrolled at TVCC and made seven tackles in his season debut.

He faces a pre-trial hearing on Oct. 17.

Fields has made 17 tackles and 1.5 sacks in three games at TVCC, and Smiley said he is drawing double-team blocking on a routine basis.

"Everybody he sees knows who he is," Smiley said. "He is their Super Bowl."

2014 is Fields' third year since high school, making him eligible to declare for the NFL draft next year. The level of play at a community college, however, isn't exactly a strong foundation for a scouting evaluation, making Fields' decision to return to an FBS program next year a smart one from a football standpoint. Another year in college would also give Fields more of an opportunity to rehabilitate his reputation and allay obvious character concerns that could hamper his hopes of being drafted.

