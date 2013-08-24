Devonte Fields, Davion Pierson bring the heat for TCU defense

The reasoning: TCU head coach Gary Patterson knows defense, so it spoke volumes when he started a true freshman defensive end in the 2012 season opener. Devonte Fields more than lived up to expectations, leading the Big 12 in tackles for loss (18.5) and pacing the Horned Frogs' solid pass rush with 10 sacks in his first season. Now Patterson expects to unleash a stronger, faster and more mature Fields, though the reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year won't be available against LSU in this year's season opener because of a violation of team rules.