Devon Johnson, Keyarris Garrett draw coaches to pro days

Representatives from 24 NFL teams -- including running backs coaches from the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions -- were present for Marshall's pro day on March 9.
The event was held indoors and run on FieldTurf, with 14 players participating.
Running back Devon Johnson -- 6-foot-0 5/8, 237 pounds -- ran the 40-yard dash in 4.59 and 4.63 seconds. He had a 33-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-5 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.6 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.09 seconds. Johnson did not do the bench press due to a lingering left shoulder issue.
Safety D.J. Hunter -- 5-11 1/8, 205 -- ran the 40 in 4.37 and 4.38 seconds. He had a 39-inch vertical and 10-foot-10 broad jump. He had a 4.2-second short shuttle time and 6.88-second three-cone time. He performed 14 reps of 225 poundso on the bench press. Hunter looked quick in the workout, and also displayed good ball skills. He could be a low-round draft choice, or a priority free-agent pickup for a team following the draft.
Safety Taj Letman -- 6-1 1/2, 193 -- ran the 40 in 4.51 and 4.5 seconds. He had a 34 1/2-inch vertical and 9-foot-11 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.3 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.0 seconds. He also put the bar up 14 times on the bench press. Letman is a possible free-agent pickup after the draft.
Tulsa
There were representatives from 20 NFL teams -- including wide receiver coaches from the Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans and Washington Redskins -- on hand for Tulsa's pro day on March 10.
The workout was held outdoors and run on FieldTurf. There were 15 players who participated in the pro day.
Wide receiver Keyarris Garrett -- 6-3 3/8, 221 -- had a 36 1/2-inch vertical and then stood on the rest of his numbers from the NFL Scouting Combine. Garrett had an outstanding positional workout. He caught the ball well and ran good routes.
Safety Michael Mudoh -- 5-8 3/4, 195 -- ran the 40 in 4.48 and 4.56 seconds. He had a 32 1/2-inch vertical and 10-foot-6 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.22 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.04 seconds. He put the bar up 22 times on the bench. Mudoh is a possible free-agent pickup after the draft.
Cornerback Darrell Williams -- 5-9 7/8, 194 -- ran the 40 in 4.44 and 4.4 seconds. He had a 36-inch vertical and 10-foot-1 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.38 seconds and the three-cone in 7.15 seconds. He performed 17 reps on the bench press. Williams could be a priority free-agent pickup for a team after the draft.
Central Oklahoma
There were representatives from 14 NFL teams were present for a pro day that featured prospects from three smaller colleges in Oklahoma such as East Central, Central Oklahoma, Langston and Southwestern Oklahoma State.
East Central offensive lineman Travis Henning -- 6-5 3/8, 315 -- ran the 40 in 5.36 and 5.41 seconds. He had a 26-inch vertical jump and 8-foot-4 broad jump. He had a short shuttle time of 4.77 seconds and a three-cone time of 7.78 seconds. He performed 28 reps on the bench. Henning is a possible free-agent pickup after the draft.
Langston defensive end Keenan Brown -- 6-4 1/8, 268 -- ran the 40 in 5.15 and 5.19 seconds. He had a 30-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-11 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.77 seconds and the three-cone in 7.53 seconds. He was unable to do the bench press because the bench station wasn't available to him when he finished his workout. Brown is a rookie free-agent possibility.