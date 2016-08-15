Devon Allen qualifies for 110-meter hurdles semifinals

Following a rain delay, the Ducks' two-sport athlete finished second in Heat 4 on a wet track to earn a spot in Tuesday's semifinal event. Heat 4 winner Konstadinos Douvalidis also recorded a time of 13.41, but was credited with a narrow victory over Allen. The top four finishers in each of five heats, plus the next four best times, qualified for the semifinals. Allen's path to the semifinals was made a bit easier when France's Wilhelm Belocian was disqualified for a false start in Heat 4.