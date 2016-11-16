Devon Allen forgoes NCAA eligibility, will pursue pro track career

Oregon announced on Wednesday that WR/hurdler Devon Allen will forego his remaining NCAA football and track eligibility to focus on a pro track career.
Allen might consider trying to renew his football career at the NFL level after he has reached his track goals, per ESPN. Allen will remain enrolled in school in the spring to pursue a degree in business administration. The decision means he'll give up one year of football eligibility and two years of track eligibility.
Allen suffered a torn ACL for the second time in three years in September, while covering a punt during a loss to Nebraska. He recovered from the first knee injury well enough to reach the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio, where he advanced to the finals of the 110-meter hurdles event in August.
In 2014, his most productive football season with the Ducks, Allen caught 41 passes for 684 yards and a team-high seven touchdown receptions. His first injury came in the postseason that year, on the opening kickoff against Florida State in a College Football Playoff semifinal.
Over the summer, Allen said he was maintaining an open mind toward a pro career in either track or football. At that time, NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein said Allen's speed, by itself, makes him an NFL prospect.