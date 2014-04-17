Devin Street fits vast need at WR for Carolina Panthers

Pittsburgh wide receiver Devin Street and the Carolina Panthers could be an ideal match for one another in the NFL draft next month, particularly if the club passes on the wide receiver options they have with their first-round pick at No. 28 overall. NFL Media analyst Charles Davis suggested a four-pick investment in that position by the club might not be too many.
And in a receiver-loaded draft, a player like Street could be of high appeal to a team like Carolina after the elite prospects are gone.
"Because wide receivers are so stacked this year, he might get pushed down in the draft. But I like him a lot. And teams that are wide receiver-needy, if they don't get guys they want early, a Devin Street could really fit for them later," Davis said. "I look at the Carolina Panthers, who probably could pick four receivers in this draft and not get criticism for it as they try and replenish their stock. I think he's ideal for a place like that."
Street was the No. 2 receiving target for Panthers quarterback Tom Savage, another draft prospect who is finding his place among draft prospects outside the elite tier at his position. Savage found Street for 51 receptions for 854 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns. Street's average of 16.7 yards per catch also led the team. As for the Panthers' thirst for receiving help, a four-receiver draft would represent more than 50 percent of their seven picks.
Carolina is replacing its top three wide receivers from last year -- longtime veteran star Steve Smith, Brandon LaFell and Ted Ginn.